Cabinet approves PMSSN as single non-lapsable reserve fund

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST
The major benefit will be enhanced access to universal & affordable health care through the availability of earmarked resources while ensuring that the amount does not lapse at the end of the financial year. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi (PMSSN) as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for a share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess levied under Section 136-b of Finance Act, 2007.

Salient features of the PMSSN

A non-lapsable reserve fund for Health in the Public Account;

Proceeds of share of health in the Health and Education Cess will be credited into PMSSN;

Accruals into the PMSSN will be utilized for the flagship schemes of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare namely,

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs)

National Health Mission

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)

Emergency & disaster preparedness and responses during health emergencies

Any future programme/scheme that targets to achieve progress towards SDGs and the targets set out in the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017.

Administration and maintenance of the PMSSN is entrusted to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; and

In any financial year, the expenditure on such schemes of the MoHFW would be initially incurred from the PMSSN and thereafter, from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS).

Benefits:

The major benefit will be enhanced access to universal & affordable health care through the availability of earmarked resources while ensuring that the amount does not lapse at the end of the financial year.

