755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA in Rajya Sabha

While giving an update on investigations to identify the perpetrators of communal violence in Delhi in February 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that 755 FIRs, 1829 arrests and 353 cases were chargesheeted in Delhi violence cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Quoting information given by Delhi police, Ministry of Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha said, "Delhi Police has informed that in connection with the riots of North-east District of Delhi, total 755 FIRs have been registered, out of which 62 heinous cases are investigated by Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in Crime Branch, one case is investigated by Special Cell to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind the riots and the remaining 692 cases are investigated by North-East District."

"1829 persons have been arrested and charge sheets in 353 cases have been submitted in the Ld. Court for trial. The investigation is carried out, in all cases, based on facts and evidence, using the latest scientific techniques, without regard to the affiliation/identity of the alleged individuals," MHA said while also replying to a question about intends to investigate some political leaders for communally provocative speeches in the city. (ANI)

