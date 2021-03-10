Left Menu

UP minister's employee robbed

UP minister's employee robbed
An employee of a gas agency, owned by a Uttar Pradesh minister, was robbed by four armed men here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Roti Godam area at Sadar Bazar, they said, adding that the robbers threw chilli powder in Rishikesh's eyes and snatched a bag containing Rs 62,000 from him.

The victim works at Sri Krishna gas agency, owned by Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, state Minister of Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries. To provide prompt supply to consumers of surrounding areas, the agency runs a wayside distribution center, the victim told police. Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash said that five teams had been formed to nab the culprits.

