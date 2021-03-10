Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm this evening until 11 pm on Friday.

This comes as the power utility suffered the loss of generation capacity. Eskom says it is working around the clock to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Advertisement

"There is a probability that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur before then," Eskom warned.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, stage 2 load shedding has been sparked by continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tutuka power stations, as well as delays in returning some other units to service and breakdowns over the last week.

"Eskom has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are being rapidly depleted. This period of load shedding will be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves."

According to the State-owned utility, it is currently running on 6 212MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 217MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

Eskom has also warned that power outages may spill over to the weekend, depending on plants returning to service from planned maintenance and levels of the emergency generation reserves.

"Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes," the company said.

The utility has reminded citizens that it will continue to implement reliability maintenance during this period, as the system is still constrained which is elevates the possibility of more load shedding.

"Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly, as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)