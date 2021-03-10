Left Menu

Russia says OPEC+ will try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:47 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that OPEC+ oil producers would try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings and that the current price more or less reflected the balance between producers and consumers.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference with his Saudi counterpart, said a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities was unacceptable. He also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to develop cooperation within OPEC+.

