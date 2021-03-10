Russia says OPEC+ will try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that OPEC+ oil producers would try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings and that the current price more or less reflected the balance between producers and consumers.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference with his Saudi counterpart, said a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities was unacceptable. He also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to develop cooperation within OPEC+.

