Left Menu

Euro zone bonds calm ahead of ECB, attention on U.S. inflation

On Wednesday, euro area yields -- which move inversely with prices -- were higher, with Germany's 10-year yield up about a basis point to -0.30% at 1137 GMT, outperforming Treasuries, where yields rose more. Euro area government bonds held a dovish tone ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, where focus will be on the bank's messaging after it did not raise its emergency bond purchases during the recent sell-off.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:36 IST
Euro zone bonds calm ahead of ECB, attention on U.S. inflation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Euro zone bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the market's focus mostly on a benchmark bond auction and inflation report out of the United States, a day ahead of the bloc's central bank meeting. Euro area government bonds have calmed in recent sessions, after the German 10-year benchmark saw its worst performance in years alongside many other government bonds in February, pulled up by rising U.S. Treasury yields on bets that a vast stimulus package would reawaken inflation.

Though the rise in European yields is seen as less justified given a weaker economic outlook, euro area yields closely track moves in the United States, so attention remains on market moves and data there that might break the calm. On Wednesday, euro area yields -- which move inversely with prices -- were higher, with Germany's 10-year yield up about a basis point to -0.30% at 1137 GMT, outperforming Treasuries, where yields rose more.

Euro area government bonds held a dovish tone ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, where focus will be on the bank's messaging after it did not raise its emergency bond purchases during the recent sell-off. But, despite the lack of direct intervention, verbal intervention appears to have helped. Germany's inflation-adjusted "real" yields -- which cause worry when they rise as this tightens financial conditions -- have fallen since ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the bank is closely monitoring the rise in bond yields the week before last and various other policymakers weighing in.

"In real terms, verbal intervention was enough. Financial conditions haven't really tightened. The ECB should be happy," Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea told clients. Still, Germany's real yield, while deeply negative, is about 20 basis points higher than it was at the start of February.

On Wednesday, focus was on the U.S. February inflation reading due at 1330 GMT given the recent bond sell-off. A Reuters poll expects inflation to rise to 1.7% year-on-year from 1.4% in January, though a core reading that excludes food and energy is expected to stay unchanged at 1.4%. "Today's macro focus should be on U.S. CPI in the afternoon, which should soothe inflation concerns with core inflation not yet picking up and our economists looking for a below-consensus reading," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

But Mizuho analysts said that a significant upside inflation surprise would be hard for the market to ignore. The inflation reading comes as the U.S. Treasury holds a 10-year bond auction after a three-year sale was well received on Tuesday, in contrast to recent sales that saw poor appetite.

In the euro area primary market, Portugal raised 1.25 billion euros from an auction of bonds due 2027 and 2030, with the yield turning positive on the 10-year sale. Germany raised 3.26 billion euros from a five-year auction. ($1 = 0.8413 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Gahirmatha beach for mass nesting

The endangered Olive Ridley female turtles have started arriving at the Gahirmatha beach in Odishas Kendrapara district, the worlds largest known rookery of these species, to lay eggs, a phenomenon otherwise called arribada, officials said ...

Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Laser maker Coherent Inc said on Monday it has determined that optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion was superior to an agreed-upon deal with Lumentum Holdings Inc .Coherent is the target of a three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021