Left Menu

Guj: CM, Dhanani spar in Assembly over groundnut procurement

And if the stock is rejected due to adulteration, you are raising objection, said Rupani.A judicial inquiry commission was set up to probe the groundnut scam of 2018 and its report was available, he said, adding, We have taken adequate steps and will book the guilty. Those who were arrested in the past were Congress members, the chief minister claimed.In 2018, the state government had formed a judicial commission after four godowns where groundnuts procured between October 2017 to February 2018 were stored caught fire.In some places, stocks were found to be adulterated with gravel.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:23 IST
Guj: CM, Dhanani spar in Assembly over groundnut procurement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday engaged in a heated debate in the Assembly with Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani who alleged a scam in the procurement of groundnuts.

Dhanani raised the issue during question hour, alleging that people associated with the ruling BJP were involved in malpractises.

Farmers are turned away from procurement centres on the ground that the groundnuts they have brought for sale have excess amount of pebbles and sand, the Congress leader said.

''Since farmers can not afford to take it back, they are forced to sell the produce to the middlemen below Minimum Support Price. The middlemen then sell it at MSP (and pocket the difference),'' he said.

''You (the BJP) are involved in a groundnut procurement scam,'' Dhanani alleged.

Rupani denied the allegation and said farmers never complained about procurement.

''Lakhs of farmers sold their produce at MSP and money was credited directly into their accounts,'' the chief minister said.

He also pointed out that it is NAFED, a central agency, and not the state government which procures produce from farmers.

''On one hand, the Congress blames us if pebbles are found in the procured groundnuts. Dhanani even staged a protest over this issue in the past. And if the stock is rejected due to adulteration, you are raising objection,'' said Rupani.

A judicial inquiry commission was set up to probe the groundnut scam of 2018 and its report was available, he said, adding, ''We have taken adequate steps and will book the guilty.'' Those who were arrested in the past were Congress members, the chief minister claimed.

In 2018, the state government had formed a judicial commission after four godowns where groundnuts procured between October 2017 to February 2018 were stored caught fire.

In some places, stocks were found to be adulterated with gravel. The Congress had claimed that godowns were deliberately set on fire to cover up the procurement of adulterated stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory, as the House of Representatives moves toward final approval of his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. ec...

5,128 UAPA cases, 229 sedition cases lodged in five years: Government

As many as 5,128 cases under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and 229 on charges of sedition have been lodged across the country in a five-year period from 2015, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.Manipur topped the charts in terms of c...

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.The Reserve Bank of India RBI had placed IDBI Bank ...

Guj: Over 6,000 families added in BPL category in two years

The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative Assembly that over 6,000 families were added in the Below Poverty Line BPL category in the last two years.Following the addition of 6,051 families, the state had over 31.41 lakh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021