Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 2,336.15 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday visited the Nuapada district and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2336.15 crore.

ANI | Nuapada (Odisha) | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:39 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 2,336.15 crore
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday visited the Nuapada district and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2336.15 crore. "Rs 700 crore has been allocated to set up 205 piped water supply projects and one mega piped water supply project has been established for providing drinking water to every household by 2022," said Patnaik.

"More than 1,100 fluoride removal plants have been set up to address the problem of fluoride in water," he added. The major projects include Lower Indra Irrigation Project worth Rs 1,925.63 crore. "The project will benefit around 20,000 farmers families of Nuapada district and 25,000 farmer families in Balangir district."

The Chief Minister informed that the Rs 220 crore mega lift irrigation project in Nuapadha would be completed by December this year. "Lift irrigation project in Nuapadha will provide water to more than 18,000 acres of land in Komna, Nuapada, Sinapali, and Bowden areas," said Patnaik.

He also announced that work would be started to supply water to another 4,500 acres of land under the Lower Indra Project Underground Pipeline Technology. Also, Science Park and Museum would be set up at the Lower Indra Site at a cost of Rs 3 crores. Similarly, sports facilities will be developed at Khadial Autonomous College along with two indoor stadiums in Nuapada and Khadial NAC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory, as the House of Representatives moves toward final approval of his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. ec...

5,128 UAPA cases, 229 sedition cases lodged in five years: Government

As many as 5,128 cases under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and 229 on charges of sedition have been lodged across the country in a five-year period from 2015, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.Manipur topped the charts in terms of c...

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.The Reserve Bank of India RBI had placed IDBI Bank ...

Guj: Over 6,000 families added in BPL category in two years

The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative Assembly that over 6,000 families were added in the Below Poverty Line BPL category in the last two years.Following the addition of 6,051 families, the state had over 31.41 lakh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021