Left Menu

NTPC withdraws load shedding regulation in Meghalaya: Minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:25 IST
NTPC withdraws load shedding regulation in Meghalaya: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James P K Sangma on Wednesday said the NTPC has withdrawn ''load shedding regulation'' from all areas of the state.

Invoking a provision of the 2007 pact between the NTPC and the then Congress-led government in Meghalaya, the PSU started regulating power supply since March 4 this year demanding Rs 400 crore outstanding dues from the state government.

''After my official visit to New Delhi on March 3rd 2021 to meet with Union Power Minister, I'm delighted to inform that the @ntpclimited, has withdrawn the load shedding regulation,'' the state minister tweeted.

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Power Minister R K Singh for addressing the matter.

The chief minister had told the Assembly on Tuesday that the state was a victim of power regulation by the NTPC due to an agreement with the Congress-led government in 2007 which allowed the power utility to ''arm twist'' the state government and stop it from buying power from other generation companies.

According to officials of the Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd, an amount of Rs 100 crore was paid to NTPC early this year through a loan from the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan scheme, which the MeECL has taken from the Centre.

The state government has availed a Rs 1,345 crore loan under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to liquidate all outstanding dues against the purchase of power from various power-generating institutions.

''The loan under the special package given by the Prime Minister will be disbursed to all gencos and transcos which include NEEPCO, OTPC, NHPC and PGCIL. We expect that we will be able to end all our liabilities to the generating companies and transmission companies soon,'' the power minister had said.

PTI JOP MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed for higher open after tepid inflation data

Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.The 10-year U.S. Trea...

Youth held under anti-conversion law for marrying minor girl in UP's Gorakhpur

A youth belonging to Bihar was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district for allegedly kidnapping and forcefully marrying a Hindu minor girl, police said on Wednesday.A case of kidnapping along with provisions of the recently enacted an...

Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Wednesday told the Meghalaya Assembly that some people in his constituency are claiming that crude oil is coming out of the ground in a few villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and urged the government to inquire into...

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.The Reserve Bank of India RBI had placed IDBI Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021