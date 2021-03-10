Left Menu

Pending crop insurance claims to be paid by March-end: Raj minister

He said payment by insurance companies could not be made on time due to discrepancies in showing the average yield.The minister was replying to supplementary questions asked in this regard by the MLAs during the question hour.He said that the insurance claim amount would be paid in the next 10 days for rabi 2018-19 in Churu district.The agriculture minister informed that for kharif 2019, Rs 1.50-crore insurance claim of 1,153 farmers of Kota, Ajmer, Jalore and Sawai Madhopur had been remitted to their account on Monday.He said the pending insurance amount was being paid continuously to the farmers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:34 IST
Pending crop insurance claims to be paid by March-end: Raj minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KatariaLalchand)

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said on Wednesday that the pending amount of insurance claims of farmers till 2020 would be paid by March 31 under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

Kataria informed the House that the state's share had also been deposited under the scheme. He said payment by insurance companies could not be made on time due to discrepancies in showing the average yield.

The minister was replying to supplementary questions asked in this regard by the MLAs during the question hour.

He said that the insurance claim amount would be paid in the next 10 days for rabi 2018-19 in Churu district.

The agriculture minister informed that for kharif 2019, Rs 1.50-crore insurance claim of 1,153 farmers of Kota, Ajmer, Jalore and Sawai Madhopur had been remitted to their account on Monday.

He said the pending insurance amount was being paid continuously to the farmers. In kharif 2020, Rs 900 crore had been deposited as the state premium.

Earlier, in a written reply to the question of MLA Divya Maderna, Kataria said no insurance claims of farmers for rabi 2017-18 and kharif 2018 were pending with insurance companies under the crop insurance scheme.

He tabled the subdivision-wise list of pending insurance claims of rabi 2018-19, kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20.

He said in these pending claim cases, the state's premium had been paid in the past. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session. Bach received 93 of the 94 eligible votes...

MP: Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged by vandals in Mandsaur

Unidentified miscreants vandalized a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a school campus in Madhya Pradeshs Mandsaur district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gujarbardi...

GameStop, other 'meme stocks' soar as markets eye stimulus boost

GameStop Corp and other so-called meme stocks surged on Wednesday, continuing a rally that has put the video game retailers shares on track for their sixth straight day of gains. GameStop was up 18 at around 289 a share shortly after the op...

Reddit forums get behind Roblox ahead of stock launch

Roblox Corp is set to join the ranks of the so-called meme stocks such as GameStop at the center of social media-fueled rallies that have gripped Wall Street when the gaming platform becomes a publicly traded company on Wednesday.The San Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021