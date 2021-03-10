France proposes common US-EU taxonomy for green finance

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that during a meeting with U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry he had proposed that the United States and Europe work on a common taxonomy for green finance.

Le Maire said it was important to open discussions with the United States on carbon border tax adjustments, and to avoid importing CO2 emissions from countries that do not respect climate issues in their production processes.

Advertisement

Le Maire also said nuclear energy should continue to plan a key role in low-carbon power generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)