Kerry says trillions of dollars are needed for sustainable future

Kerry says trillions of dollars are needed for sustainable futureReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:19 IST
U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday trillions of dollars were needed to finance the transition to a sustainable future, adding it was possible to find that money with the help of the private sector.
During a meeting in Paris with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, he also said the United States was evaluating China's five-year growth plan, which some say could lead to more greenhouse gas emissions.
He suggested, as did Le Maire, it was pointless to put the blame on a specific country as "all countries that are emitting greenhouse gases must raise ambitions".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Kerry
- Paris
- French
- United States
- China
- Bruno Le Maire
- U.S.
ALSO READ
French labour minister urges companies to boost remote working to avoid lockdown
Rugby-No new positive COVID-19 tests, say French federation
French researchers trial more accurate fast COVID-19 test
French city of Dunkirk proposes ban on public gatherings
French port of Dunkirk proposes ban on public gatherings over COVID surge