Kerry says trillions of dollars are needed for sustainable future

U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday trillions of dollars were needed to finance the transition to a sustainable future, adding it was possible to find that money with the help of the private sector.

During a meeting in Paris with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, he also said the United States was evaluating China's five-year growth plan, which some say could lead to more greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement

He suggested, as did Le Maire, it was pointless to put the blame on a specific country as "all countries that are emitting greenhouse gases must raise ambitions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)