Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project will bring positive changes in lives of Bundelkhand farmers: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Rs 2600 crore 'Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project' would bring positive changes in the lives of farmers of Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba in Bundelkhand region of the state which was denied to them by previous governments.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:44 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Rs 2600 crore 'Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project' would bring positive changes in the lives of farmers of Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba in Bundelkhand region of the state which was denied to them by previous governments. "The project, that to be completed in next one or two months, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister announced while addressing a gathering after making an inspection of the Lahchura Dam of Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba district.

Adityanath said that this project on the river Dhasan will provide irrigation facilities to 1.5 lakh farmers of 168 villages of Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur. "Besides, about four lakh people will get pure drinking water and the irrigation facility will be provided in an area of 15000 hectares. Under this project, the irrigation capacity will be expanded up to 44382 hectares," the UP CM said.

Adityanath said that he enjoyed a special affection for Mahoba district, the land of valour. "Many of the features here connect us to spiritual and historical traditions and with the inspiration of PM Modi, just like the entire state, this region also is witnessing fast development work," he said.

"Projects such as Expressways, Defence Corridors and Jal Jeevan Mission water will take Bundelkhand to new heights," he added. Narrating the details of the drinking water schemes, the UP CM said that half the diseases will be eliminated automatically by pure drinking water.

He said that for Bundelkhand, the government is delivering water from tap to every house under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to formulate an action plan for training the local rural youth under Jal Jeevan Mission. He also encouraged the officials and public representatives to get the schools transformed through the CSR Fund of the institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

