Farmers' protest: Kisan yatras to be held in Bihar from Thursday

Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said that Kisan yatras will be held in Bihar from Thursday. The yatra will conclude on March 18 on Kisan Kranti Diwas at Bihar's Vidhan Sabha in Patna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said that Kisan yatras will be held in Bihar from Thursday. The yatra will conclude on March 18 on Kisan Kranti Diwas at Bihar's Vidhan Sabha in Patna. "Kisan yatras will be taken out in Bihar from March 11 to 15, which will conclude on March 18 on the Kisan Kranti Diwas in the Vidhan Sabha March in Patna, in which thousands of farmers will participate," read a statement by the SKM.

"On March 26, on completion of four months of this movement, a complete Bharat bandh will be observed," the statement added. The farmers' protest at Delhi's border will complete four months on March 26.

On March 28, copies of the farm laws will be burnt in Holi Dahan across the country, the SKM statement said. The SKM on Wednesday organised a massive Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Mahapanchayat at Alewa in the Jind district of Haryana. It was addressed by Ashok Dhawale, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Surekha, Phool Singh Sheokand and many other leaders.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

