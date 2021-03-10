Left Menu

Nornickel's $2 bln fine will be used to improve Arctic environment -Putin

"I ask you to ensure that this (payment) is used primarily to improve the environmental situation in (the Arctic city of) Norilsk itself and the surrounding region in the medium and long term," Putin told a government meeting. Nornickel was told to pay $2 billion in damages by a Russian court in February, and handed over the money having decided not to appeal the ruling, it said earlier on Wednesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:26 IST
Nornickel's $2 bln fine will be used to improve Arctic environment -Putin
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a $2 billion fine paid by metals miner Nornickel after a fuel spill, the country's worst Arctic environmental disaster, will be used to improve ecology in the region.

The leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil from a storage tank at Nornickel's power plant in Siberia last year had angered Putin. "I ask you to ensure that this (payment) is used primarily to improve the environmental situation in (the Arctic city of) Norilsk itself and the surrounding region in the medium and long term," Putin told a government meeting.

Nornickel was told to pay $2 billion in damages by a Russian court in February, and handed over the money having decided not to appeal the ruling, it said earlier on Wednesday. "I think one can say with satisfaction that the company is fulfilling its obligations. We hope it will continue to do so," Putin said.

Nornickel, which has long been criticised for sulphur dioxide emissions in the region, plans to spend $5.5 billion on environmental projects by 2030, including $600 million collecting Soviet-era waste. The world's biggest producer of palladium and a leading player in nickel set aside $2 billion to cover the potential fine months before the court ruling. Its 2020 net profit fell by 39% as a result.

The fuel spill was followed by a series of smaller incidents in the Arctic over the following ten months, raising criticism of Nornickel's environmental and safety measures. The company is currently trying to halt water flowing into its two main mines in the same area, and is fixing its processing plant after part of it collapsed during renovation work in February, killing three workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Piyush Goyal flags off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive by BLW

The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive indigenously developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi via video conferenc...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups split over suspending COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is meeting this week to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...

Commitment to post-pandemic ‘green’ recovery falling short, UN-backed study finds

The study analyses pandemic-related fiscal policies of 50 leading economies and reveals that only 386 billion of the 46 trillion spent last year, could be considered green and sustainable. We need to go for green to RecoverBetter A Glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021