Awantipora police busts terror modules of JeM, LeT in Jammu and Kashmir

Awantipora police along with security forces busted terror modules of proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two separate operations and arrested seven terrorist associates, informed Inspector General of Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Awantipora police along with security forces busted terror modules of proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two separate operations and arrested seven terrorist associates, informed Inspector General of Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Awantipora police, they also recovered a huge quantity of explosive material, detonators, grenades and also seized a car.

"Awantipora Police had received information that terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM are planning an attack by means of triggering vehicle born IED in Pampore-Khrew area. Upon this information police along with 50 RR and CRPF carried out a search in the Pampore area," the statement read. During the search, one person was apprehended identified as Sahil Nazir, a resident of Drangabal Pampore.

During questioning, Sahil Nazir revealed that he was in touch with one Pakistan-based terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed by means of various communication channels. "The terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed intends to do some spectacular terror act and then the claim shall be made on behalf of a new terrorist outfit Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind. He further revealed that terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed motivated him to carry out a terror attack in the Pampore area for which he volunteered himself to carry out the attack in the area," the statement added.

"Three more terrorist associates of the module namely Yasir Ali Wani, resident of Pampore, Kaisar Ahmad Bhat, resident of Drangabal, and Mohammad Mounis Fayaz Malik, resident of Drangabal were arrested with explosive material," it added. The investigation also revealed that Sahil Nazir was supposed to receive other explosive material in the near future.

Eight electronic detonators and a Chinese hand grenade were recovered from the arrested terrorist associates. In a separate operation, Awantipora police along with security forces have busted the LeT terror module after receiving information that terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT are planning terror attacks by means of triggering an explosive substance in the Pampore area.

Acting on this information, Awantipora Police along with 50 RR and CRPF carried out the search operation in the Pampore area. During the search operation, one OGW/associate of proscribed outfit LeT namely Musaib Aziz Goojri was apprehended.

During further investigation, two more terrorist associates of the same module namely Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh and Shahid Ahmad Sofi have been arrested along with explosive materials. As per police records, these arrested terrorist associates are involved in providing shelter, logistics to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, and transporting arms and ammunition of the terrorists.

A case registered at a police station in Pampore in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

