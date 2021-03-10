Left Menu

Suchitra Durai receives King Bhumibol World Soil Day - 2020 Award

The international recognition was announced by the FAO, Rome on the eve of World Soil Day - 2020 in view of the ICAR’s excellent contributions in “Soil Health Awareness” on the theme “Stop soil erosion, save our future” during the last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:24 IST
Suchitra Durai receives King Bhumibol World Soil Day - 2020 Award
The ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh organized a wide array of several programmes with great fervour and enthusiasm for the school students, farming community and general public. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)

Ms Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand received the prestigious "King Bhumibol World Soil Day - 2020 Award" of FAO on the behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research today. H.E., Dr Chalermchai Srion, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives of the Kingdom of Thailand conferred the award in a ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The international recognition was announced by the FAO, Rome on the eve of World Soil Day - 2020 in view of the ICAR's excellent contributions in "Soil Health Awareness" on the theme "Stop soil erosion, save our future" during the last year.

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh organized a wide array of several programmes with great fervour and enthusiasm for the school students, farming community and general public. The Institute organized a massive awareness campaign for preserving "SOIL - Our Mother Earth" to commemorate World Soil Day including March-Past and distribution of promotional materials on soil health to the participants.

The Executives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Executives of Land Development, Soil and Fertilizer Society of Thailand; Soil and Water Conservations Society of Thailand; World Soil Association and Executives of other Departments under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Piyush Goyal flags off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive by BLW

The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive indigenously developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi via video conferenc...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups split over suspending COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is meeting this week to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...

Commitment to post-pandemic ‘green’ recovery falling short, UN-backed study finds

The study analyses pandemic-related fiscal policies of 50 leading economies and reveals that only 386 billion of the 46 trillion spent last year, could be considered green and sustainable. We need to go for green to RecoverBetter A Glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021