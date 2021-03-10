Left Menu

HAL hands over dividend cheque of Rs 376.93 cr to Rajnath Singh

Shri Madhavan said that HAL has been consistently paying higher dividend more than the minimum dividend prescribed by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines.

HAL hands over dividend cheque of Rs 376.93 cr to Rajnath Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) paid the second interim dividend of Rs 376.93 crore for the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 to the Government. The dividend cheque was handed over to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL Shri R Madhavan and Director (Finance), HAL Shri C B Ananthakrishnan in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar in New Delhi on March 10, 2021.

The Company had declared the second interim dividend of Rs15/- per equity share of Rs10/- each amounting to Rs 501.58 crore on February 26, 2021, in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs15/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each amounting to Rs 501.58 crore already declared on December 09, 2020, totalling Rs 1,003.16 crore which included Government share of Rs 753.88 crore.

Shri Madhavan said that HAL has been consistently paying higher dividend more than the minimum dividend prescribed by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines. Joint Secretary (Aero) Shri Chandraker Bharti and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and HAL were present on the occasion.

