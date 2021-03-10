Left Menu

Farmer unions call for Bharat bandh on March 26

Farmer unions on Wednesday called for a Bharat bandh on March 26, when their protest at Delhis borders against the Centres three new farm laws completes four months.Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.Memoranda will be submitted to district magistrates against the rising prices of diesel, petrol and LPG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:52 IST
Farmer unions call for Bharat bandh on March 26
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions on Wednesday called for a Bharat bandh on March 26, when their protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws completes four months.

Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

"Memoranda will be submitted to district magistrates against the rising prices of diesel, petrol and LPG. Protests will be held at railway stations across the country against privatisation," he said.

''We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,'' he told reporters at the Singhu border.

On March 19, the farmers will observe ''Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao'' day, he said.

The farmer unions have also decided to celebrate 'Shaheedi divas' of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the farmer leader said.

Youths from all parts of the country will join the farmers' protests at Delhi borders on that day, Burjgill added.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during 'Holika Dahan' on March 28.

They said "Kisan Yatras" will be taken out in Bihar from March 11 and conclude on March 18 on Kisan Kranti Divas.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at dumping ground in Ulhasnagar

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Ulhasnagar town on Tuesday, officials said.The fire broke out at 5.30 pm and efforts were on to douse it, he said.Nobody was injured, he added....

Latur: Peon hangs self in office

A 46-year-old peon allegedly hanged himself to death at his office located in the district administrative building of Latur Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, police said.The incident occurred in the morning, police said.The deceased was identifi...

Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people.The BJP-JJP government in Harya...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021