U.S. Senate confirms Fudge as Biden's housing, urban development secretary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RepMarciaFudge)

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, giving President Joe Biden another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic inequalities.

The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudge's nomination.

