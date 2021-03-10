U.S. Senate confirms Fudge as Biden's housing, urban development secretary

U.S. Senate confirms Fudge as Biden's housing, urban development secretaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:12 IST
The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, giving President Joe Biden another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic inequalities.
The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudge's nomination.
