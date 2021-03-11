EDMC panel proposes waiver on charges for electricity consumed by its public toilets

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday proposed that ordinary rates be applied by power discoms for electricity consumed at public toilets run by the civic body, and charges for 200 units be waived off every month.

The proposal will now be sent to the EDMC House for final approval.

The committee, in its resolution, said these toilets do not contribute to the revenues for the civic body.

And the Delhi government is giving electricity free to the common man up to 200 units, it added.

The committee therefore resolves that ordinary rates be applied by BSES for electricity consumed at public toilets run by the EDMC, and 200 units be waived off per month for public welfare, the resolution reads.

