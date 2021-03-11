Left Menu

BJP MP Kishore's son Ayush files surrender application in Lucknow court

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, Ayush has filed a surrender application in a Lucknow court, which has scheduled a hearing in his case on March 12.

Ayush, son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, Ayush has filed a surrender application in a Lucknow court, which has scheduled a hearing in his case on March 12. Last week Uttar Pradesh police had detained Adarsh, the brother-in-law of Ayush after it emerged that Ayush had allegedly asked him to fire at him in order to implicate some people.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur had said that Adarsh has been detained and a pistol has been recovered from his house. "At midnight around 2:10 am, some three-four unidentified persons fired gunshots at BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son Ayush. During the incident, his brother-in-law Adarsh was also with him. Police started the investigation and found Adarsh's activities suspicious after looking at the CCTV footage of the incident. We spoke to people at the spot. On search, we recovered a pistol from his (Adarsh's) house which smelled afresh," Thakur told ANI.

"We interrogated Adarsh and he accepted his role in the incident. Adarsh confessed he fired gunshots but it was his brother-in-law who asked him and was repeatedly persuaded by Ayush to commit the crime. Why the incident happened or was staged is yet to be probed. Adarsh is at home now and his health condition is fine now," he added. Lucknow Police Commissioner further stated that Adarsh also said that Ayush wanted to implicate some people.

"Adarsh, brother-in-law took names of two to three people whom Ayush wanted to implicate in the crime. We will reveal the reason behind the incident after asking MP's son. We have found that he (Ayush) had married a girl from another caste and possibly his father (MP) didn't accept the marriage. They have been living separately, but the reason not confirmed," he said. Police Commissioner further stated that it is yet to be investigated if the marriage was the reason behind the incident. "Only Ayush would be able to reveal why he planned this incident," Commissioner said.

Police had admitted Ayush who was shot at in the early hours of March 3 in the Madiyava area of Lucknow to the trauma centre for treatment where has was declared out of danger. He later returned home. (ANI)

