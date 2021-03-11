Left Menu

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita on Thursday through video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita on Thursday through video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed. He will also address the event, which has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita, at 10.25 AM.

Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject. Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees. (ANI)

