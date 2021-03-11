President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Mahashivaratri
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:04 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival should be beneficial for the whole of humanity," President Kovind tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples across the country and offered their prayers.
Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
