A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath here on Thursday morning.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:44 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Thane
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath here on Thursday morning. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway at the site.

According to local authorities, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

