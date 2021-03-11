Left Menu

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:16 IST
CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday morning. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was 'mentally disturbed' died by shooting himself in the head with his colleague's service rifle.

"The jawan was mentally disturbed and was not assigned any weapon. Today while others were busy, he took another jawan's weapon and shot himself. The rifle belonged to a constable named Arvind Kumar of 54 Battalion co-located at Bukhari House with 79 Battalion. Jyoti had reported back from 27 days leave on March 1," CRPF said. The CRPF official said the jawan was performing the duties of mess constable and had been categorised as SHAPE 3 owing to psychiatric problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares hit fresh one-year peak ahead of ECB decision

European stocks hit a one-year high on Thursday as worries about a spike in inflation eased, while investors awaited the European Central Banks comments on a recent rise in bond yields.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0809 GMT, ...

No decision yet on US force posture in Afghanistan, says Blinken

The Biden administration is currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said, ahead of the May 1 deadline for a f...

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in a key step towards survival

Norwegian Air said it had presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors on Thursday, a major step in the airlines plan to sharply cut debt and trim the fleet to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.If approved by enough creditors an...

Soccer-Middlesbrough's Bolasie suffers online racist abuse

Middlesbroughs on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie has hit out at the keyboard warriors who subjected him to online racial abuse and shared an image of a message he received on Instagram. The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, tweeted Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021