CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday morning. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was 'mentally disturbed' died by shooting himself in the head with his colleague's service rifle.

"The jawan was mentally disturbed and was not assigned any weapon. Today while others were busy, he took another jawan's weapon and shot himself. The rifle belonged to a constable named Arvind Kumar of 54 Battalion co-located at Bukhari House with 79 Battalion. Jyoti had reported back from 27 days leave on March 1," CRPF said. The CRPF official said the jawan was performing the duties of mess constable and had been categorised as SHAPE 3 owing to psychiatric problems. (ANI)

