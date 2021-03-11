KCR sanctions 25 crores for Telangana's 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently instructed the concerned officials to celebrate 'Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav' in a grand manner all over the state as nationwide celebrations were planned by the Centre to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently instructed the concerned officials to celebrate 'Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav' in a grand manner all over the state as nationwide celebrations were planned by the Centre to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence. He sanctioned Rs 25 crores for the celebrations which are to take place from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2022 for 75 weeks.

The Chief Minister said, "Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotstav should be held in a grand way. Tributes will be paid for the freedom fighters and martyrs. On the occasion of the 75 independence celebrations, the national flag would be unfurled at 75 important locations in the State." After a video conference with PM Modi on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the CM held a high-level review meeting where he instructed the officials on celebration plans.

As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister decided that on March 12 the inaugural programmes would be held at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Grounds in Warangal. The CM will take part in the inaugural function at Public Gardens as chief guest, while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be the chief guest at the programme to be organised in Warangal on the same day. The CM said that in the inaugural programmes, the national flag would be hoisted followed by the police march-past and balloon release.

The Chief Minister also wanted essay writing competitions, debates, elocutions, drawing competitions and poets gatherings to be conducted all over the state on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

