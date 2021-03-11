Left Menu

Woman, lover held for conspiring to murder her husband in Delhi

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her 45-year-old husband and misleading the investigation in the case, police said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her 45-year-old husband and misleading the investigation in the case, police said on Thursday. "Babita, 41, was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Rohan (23). The accused man has shot the victim, who was a contractual driver of BSES in south Delhi's Andrews Ganj area on Wednesday," the police said.

The incident took place at around 9 am when police received a call that a motorcycle rider had shot at a person who was inside a car near the electricity grid in Defence Colony's Andrews Ganj. However, the victim driver sustained a gunshot injury on his neck and admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

"Initially, the accused man misled the police by saying that he had a road rage with the injured and fired on the victim to take revenge, but during sustained interrogation deep conspiracy revealed that he had extramarital affairs with the wife of victim namely Babita for last three and half months," the police said. "The victim allegedly started beating her wife (accused) after he caught her red-handed with her boyfriend on January 1. This leads to hatching a big conspiracy to murder the victim," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

