2.41 kg gold worth Rs 1.10 cr seized at Mangaluru airport
The Customs seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.10 crores from a passenger travelling from Dubai at Mangluru airport on Thursday.ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:35 IST
The Customs seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.10 crores from a passenger travelling from Dubai at Mangluru airport on Thursday. A team led by Dr. Kapil Gade IRS Deputy Commissioner and other department officers intercepted a female passenger named Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod coming from Dubai by Air India flight.
She tried to smuggle gold by concealing in both her inner garments including Sanitary pads and also in socks, the Customs said. Foreign-origin cigarettes were also seized from her possession. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dubai Filmmaker Maiden Book Unveils in Delhi
Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnap case, BBC reports
Russia's Alrosa to offer a rare 242-carat rough diamond at Dubai auction
Dubai court reduces driver's sentence in 2019 accident case that killed 17, including 12 Indians
Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai tour bus crash