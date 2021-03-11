2.41 kg gold worth Rs 1.10 cr seized at Mangaluru airport

Left Menu

The Customs seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.10 crores from a passenger travelling from Dubai at Mangluru airport on Thursday.

11-03-2021
Mangalore Air Customs seized 2.41 kilogram gold (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Customs seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.10 crores from a passenger travelling from Dubai at Mangluru airport on Thursday. A team led by Dr. Kapil Gade IRS Deputy Commissioner and other department officers intercepted a female passenger named Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod coming from Dubai by Air India flight.

She tried to smuggle gold by concealing in both her inner garments including Sanitary pads and also in socks, the Customs said. Foreign-origin cigarettes were also seized from her possession. (ANI)

