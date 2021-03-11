Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:41 IST
Shah, Adityanath, others extend greetings on Maha Shivaratri
'Adiyogi' Lord Shiva steel statue situated in Coimbatore. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, political leaders extended greetings to the people of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. May Mahadev bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone's life. Om Namah Shivaya," Shah tweeted. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted stating that he wishes for Bholenath to bless the whole world on this auspicious day.

"Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of 'Mahashivaratri' dedicated to the holy worship of Lord Bholenath. By the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev, there should be happiness, prosperity, peace and harmony in the lives of all beings," read his tweet. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda also wished the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Har Har Mahaadev," said Nadda. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri! Bholenath provides happiness, prosperity and peace in the life of all of you. Jai Bhole Nath!"

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on the special occasion of #MahaShivratri. "Greetings on the special occasion of #MahaShivratri today. On this auspicious occasion, may #BholeNath bless us with the strength to brave any difficulties and bestow happiness, good health and prosperity on all. #Shivratri #Shiva," Naidu's tweet read.

Taking to the Twitter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Maha Shivaratri to all the citizens, "Happy #Mahashivratri to all of you. Har Har Mahadev!" he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. "My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. #Mahashivratri," he tweeted.

Devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples across the country and offered their prayers. Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour.

It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

