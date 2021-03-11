Left Menu

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:13 IST
Leading fruit vegetable producer relies on ELGi compressed air system
ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of city-based Elgi Equipments Limited, on Thursday said Fasolex, one of Poland's leading bean, fruit, and vegetable producers, installed an ELGi compressed air system to power the bean sorting line at their new plant in Sahryn, Poland.

The ELGi-compressed-air-powered sorting line removes defective beans and ensures the highest food quality possible, a company release said.

ELGi provided Fasolex with a turnkey solution, including an EG18 VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) and an EG22 compressor, and was also responsible for the setup and installation of the entire compressor room including the refrigeration dryer, buffer tank, oil-water separator, and ventilation, the release said.

''For nearly 30 years we have been processing, sorting, and preparing beans with a focus on quality.'' ''We chose ELGi as our partner for our growth plans due to their ability to provide us with a complete turnkey solution, delivering the necessary robustness of the compressor while improving efficiency and reliability, while lowering operational costs,'' Fasolex owner Andrzej Jasiak said.

Eastern Europe ELGi Regional Manager Arkadiusz Wrzyzcz said ''Our world-class products have one of the best life cycle costs, industry-leading uptime and we've reaffirmed our commitment to reliability by providing customers with robust warranty plans.'' ELGi Compressors Europe is a leading air compressor manufacturer.

