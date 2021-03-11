SIU notes judgement on pension benefits of Jacob Hlatshwayo

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the Special Tribunal judgement on the pension benefits of former Department of Agriculture Chief Financial Officer, Jacob Hlatshwayo.

In this regard, the SIU confirmed it is implementing the necessary remedial action.

"The SIU accordingly is in the process of serving the summons on the defendant as well as the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) wherein it claims for the losses suffered by the Department," the SIU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SIU said it will urgently bring an application to the Special Tribunal to revive a lapsed interdict barring the GEPF from paying out pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo.

The SIU investigations in the awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in the department uncovered that Hlatshwayo allegedly had a hand in the irregular and unlawful awarding of a contract to the value of R11.5 million.

The awarding of the contract the unit said, was in breach of the instructions issued by the National Treasury to regulate emergency procurement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The SIU will use its legislative powers to ensure that GEPF does not release pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo pending the action the Unit instituted against him to recover any losses suffered by the State," said the SIU.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)