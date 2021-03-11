Left Menu

SIU notes judgement on pension benefits of Jacob Hlatshwayo

The SIU said it will urgently bring an application to the Special Tribunal to revive a lapsed interdict barring the GEPF from paying out pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:55 IST
SIU notes judgement on pension benefits of Jacob Hlatshwayo
“The SIU will use its legislative powers to ensure that GEPF does not release pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo pending the action the Unit instituted against him to recover any losses suffered by the State,” said the SIU.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the Special Tribunal judgement on the pension benefits of former Department of Agriculture Chief Financial Officer, Jacob Hlatshwayo.

In this regard, the SIU confirmed it is implementing the necessary remedial action.

"The SIU accordingly is in the process of serving the summons on the defendant as well as the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) wherein it claims for the losses suffered by the Department," the SIU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SIU said it will urgently bring an application to the Special Tribunal to revive a lapsed interdict barring the GEPF from paying out pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo.

The SIU investigations in the awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in the department uncovered that Hlatshwayo allegedly had a hand in the irregular and unlawful awarding of a contract to the value of R11.5 million.

The awarding of the contract the unit said, was in breach of the instructions issued by the National Treasury to regulate emergency procurement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The SIU will use its legislative powers to ensure that GEPF does not release pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo pending the action the Unit instituted against him to recover any losses suffered by the State," said the SIU.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...

16 injured as tribal groups clash over offensive TikTok videos in Pakistan

At least 16 people have been seriously injured in Pakistans Sindh province after two tribal groups clashed over offensive TikTok videos, police said on Thursday.The fight broke out on Wednesday after the two groups in the Mirpur Sakro area ...

Odisha CM expresses concern over Mamata's health, prays for speedy recovery

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed concern over the health condition of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata following an alleged attack on her.Banerjee sus...

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021