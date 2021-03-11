Left Menu

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

Kabasia said the posts on social media are incorrect and misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:22 IST
Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels
Kabasia said the posts on social media are incorrect and misleading. Image Credit: ANI

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.

The department's Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia noted that a special food relief programme was implemented by the department since March 2020, as part of the COVID-19 response when the country was in a hard lockdown.

However, the COVID-19 food relief programme has since been scaled down, as it was a special project with a special budget allocation, linked to the hard lockdown.

"At the end of September 2020, the special food programme had distributed food relief to over 537 388 families, reaching over 2 686 940 persons in Gauteng. Presently, the department distributes food relief on a lower scale, targeting specifically profiled families or those who meet service requirements of the department, not the general public," Kabasia explained.

Kabasia said the posts on social media are incorrect and misleading.

"This is not an official communication from the department and thus must be ignored. We encourage communities to follow the Department of Social Development media platforms to get the most accurate information.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level, as envisaged by the NEP 2020. In its reply filed through Central Government Standing Counsel Anura...

Doing everything I can to be a successful captain: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing everything I can to be a successful captain. The 27-year-old was made the team captain in January 2020, just a fe...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March - sources

Talks between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of French state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to highlight humane act of medical staff during 2008 terror attack

Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 2611, which aims to highlight the altruistic activities of the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is scheduled for release in anytime in March, 2021. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021