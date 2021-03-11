Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.

The department's Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia noted that a special food relief programme was implemented by the department since March 2020, as part of the COVID-19 response when the country was in a hard lockdown.

However, the COVID-19 food relief programme has since been scaled down, as it was a special project with a special budget allocation, linked to the hard lockdown.

"At the end of September 2020, the special food programme had distributed food relief to over 537 388 families, reaching over 2 686 940 persons in Gauteng. Presently, the department distributes food relief on a lower scale, targeting specifically profiled families or those who meet service requirements of the department, not the general public," Kabasia explained.

Kabasia said the posts on social media are incorrect and misleading.

"This is not an official communication from the department and thus must be ignored. We encourage communities to follow the Department of Social Development media platforms to get the most accurate information.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)