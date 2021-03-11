Prakash Javadekar to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav exhibition

The Prime Minister has said that the festival of 75 years of independence would be a festival, in which the spirit of freedom struggle, a tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India would be experienced. Addressing the National Committee to commemorate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, PM Modi has said that this festival should embody the glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat and also the glow of modern India, that this festival should reflect the light of the spirituality of the sages and also the talent and strength of our scientists. He underlined that the event will also showcase our achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give a framework for a resolution to use for the next 25 years.

The Prime Minister also informed that 5 pillars have been decided for the celebration of the 75 years are:

Freedom StruggleIdeas at 75

Achievements at 75

Actions at 75 and

Resolve at 75

Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav would commence 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022 and would continue till Independence Day 2023. The event would be kicked off with a 25-day celebration, beginning 12th March 2021 (anniversary of the launch of Dandi March) with the launch of the opening ceremony by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Gujarat and concluding on 5th April 2021 (conclusion of Dandi March).

In pursuance of this vision of the Prime Minister and to contribute to the festive fervour, the Ministry of I&B has drawn up elaborate plans for coverage of the events from across the country.

Doordarshan News and News Services Division will provide live coverage of the inaugural events in Gujarat. Subsequently, Regional News Units will provide coverage to the events organized at State-level across the country. Primetime discussions and special programmes will be carried by both the organizations on the Amrut Mahotsav and a national round-up will be prepared after the launch events.

Bureau of Outreach Communication in partnership with State/UT governments will organize exhibitions across the country on the theme of 75 years of Independence. The main event will be inaugurated at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad by PM Shri Narendra Modi. Subsequently, a total of thirty-seven State-level exhibitions will be inaugurated by eminent personalities after 12 noon. The exhibitions will feature major landmarks of India's struggle for independence, viz, Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience, Quit India Movement etc. with a focus on Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other leaders of the movement who made sacrifices for our country.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate exhibitions at six of these thirty-seven places virtually on 13th March 2021, viz.

Samba District, Jammu and Kashmir

Bangalore, Karnataka

Pune, Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Moirang District, Bishnupur, Manipur

Patna, Bihar

Shri Prakash Javadekar will also inaugurate an exhibition at National Media Center in New Delhi on 13th March 2021.

Speaking on the events, the Minister has said that all States have displayed much interest in the events. He has added that the events starting 12th March on the anniversary of Dandi March and continuing for almost two and a half years, will create an atmosphere of celebration in the country.

Publications Division will publish books on unsung heroes of the freedom movement, women freedom fighters, battles and freedom fighters from northeast India, the Indian National Army train in the Red Fort, the role of the press in the freedom movement et al. The publications will be brought out over a period of two years.

(With Inputs from PIB)