Left Menu

Bheki Cele describes as inexcusable killing of a bystander

Ntumba, who had reportedly visited a clinic in Braamfontein in the vicinity of the protest, worked for the Department of Human Settlements and had recently obtained a Master’s Degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:55 IST
Bheki Cele describes as inexcusable killing of a bystander
The Minister said much more needs to be done to address the excessive use of force by police. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Police Minister Bheki Cele has described as inexcusable the killing of a bystander, who died after being allegedly shot by a policeman, as law enforcement clashed with protesting Wits University students on Wednesday.

Cele made the remarks after visiting the man's bereaved family in Kempton Park on Thursday. The deceased has since been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba, a 35-year-old married father of three.

Ntumba, who had reportedly visited a clinic in Braamfontein in the vicinity of the protest, worked for the Department of Human Settlements and had recently obtained a Master's Degree.

Commenting on the fatal shooting of Ntumba, the Minister said: "It is something that has no grain of [sense] or defence. It's something that you can't explain (sic)."

Cele said he is hoping that the matter will be resolved speedily by the police.

Cele said it was not yet clear if Ntumba was killed by live ammunition or a rubber bullet.

"I don't know for now. The IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] is here and I'll be briefed after that. Justice [in the case] needs to happen [for the family]."

The Minister said much more needs to be done to address the excessive use of force by police.

"We need to work towards that. There are many other [procedures] to be followed… We must work towards the elimination of this… It's a sad situation. It is something you can't live with.

"… Every month, the IPID gives me a long list of names of SAPS members, who are supposed to be referred to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]. There those who are charged, with some referred to the National Commissioner for disciplinary processes.

"That is happening, maybe not in the glare of the media, but it is happening."

Cele said police are implementing recommendations on police training contained in the Farlam Commission into police conduct in the mass killing of protesting miners in Marikana in 2012.

"… One of the aspects… the commission [emphasised] was the training of the POP [Public Order Policing], which is already happening."

Asked about the police's perceived uneven treatment of black and white protesters, the Minister acknowledged that public sentiment was growing stronger.

"… I have sat with the national police management and… we are working on it. I don't agree that it's [across the board], but there [are] elements of such within the organisation. But it's not the stance of SAPS."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's former premier accuses Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700 million for Senate seat

Pakistans former premier and senior Opposition leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700 million from a business tycoon of Balochistan to make him a Senator.Mohammad Abdul Qadir contested the Sen...

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office said it called off the Israeli leaders visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. Netanyahus office said in a statement that because of diffic...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family d...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tacticsProtesters took to the streets in several parts of Myanmar on Thursday, defying an increasingly brutal crackdown by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021