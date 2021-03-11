Sudan annual inflation remains above 300% in February

Sudan annual inflation remains above 300% in FebruaryReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:55 IST
Sudan's annual inflation jumped to 330.78% in February from 304.33% in January, hitting the highest level in decades, as food and drink prices continue to rise, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
It remained above the 300% benchmark for the second consecutive month.
Sudan, which has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, sharply devalued the currency last month in an effort to overcome a crippling economic crisis and access debt relief.
