Sudan annual inflation remains above 300% in February

Sudan's annual inflation jumped to 330.78% in February from 304.33% in January, hitting the highest level in decades, as food and drink prices continue to rise, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

It remained above the 300% benchmark for the second consecutive month.

Sudan, which has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, sharply devalued the currency last month in an effort to overcome a crippling economic crisis and access debt relief.

