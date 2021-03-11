Deputy President receives courtesy call from China's Ambassador

Deputy President David Mabuza received a courtesy call on Wednesday from China's sixth Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong.

According to the Deputy President's Office, the purpose of the call was for the Ambassador to convey his greetings from China's Vice President, Wang Qishan, and share his views and proposals regarding the South Africa China Strategic Partnership.

"The Deputy President welcomed the Ambassador and wished him well in his tour of duty to South Africa," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Mabuza told the Ambassador that progress made in the implementation of the outcomes of the 7th Session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Beijing in October 2019, is welcomed.

"In his capacity as the co-chair of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission, Deputy President Mabuza expressed his anticipation to co-chair the 8th Session of the South Africa-China BNC with his counterpart, Vice President Wang, here in South Africa later in the year."

The BNC aims to work towards forging closer relations in the areas of business, people-to-people exchange, education, tourism, science and technology and the health sector.

Also, the Deputy President welcomed the scholarships offered by China to South Africans.

He commended China in its successful handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and welcomed continuous interaction with the country regarding vaccines in fighting the pandemic.

In his message last year, Xiaodong, who arrived in the country in September, said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and South Africa have been uniting and fighting as one.

"We believe that with the concerted efforts of China and South Africa, we will prevail over the epidemic and restore economic and social development as soon as possible."

According to the Ambassador, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa is committed to promoting friendly exchange and cooperation between the two countries to elevate the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)