Left Menu

Ronald Lamola urges 14th Crime Congress to develop resilient measures

Lamola emphasised that it is the duty of all states to ensure that criminals feel unsafe wherever they run to evade justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:11 IST
Ronald Lamola urges 14th Crime Congress to develop resilient measures
Lamola stated that strengthening witness protection programmes, cybercrime measures, mutual legal assistance, combating human trafficking and organised wildlife crime as some of the mechanisms that ought to be employed. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has called on the 14th Crime Congress to petition the international community to develop resilient measures aimed at holding States that disregard binding treaties accountable.

Recently held in Tokyo, Japan, the 14th Crime Congress is the world's largest and most diverse gathering of policy-makers, practitioners, academia, intergovernmental organisations and civil society in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.

Lamola emphasised that it is the duty of all states to ensure that criminals feel unsafe wherever they run to evade justice.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be adjudged to be complicit in creating safe havens for corrupt actors and criminals. Thus, there is a need for vigorous collaboration in the repatriation of assets and extradition of criminals who evade justice," Lamola said in a statement on Thursday.

Lamola stated that strengthening witness protection programmes, cybercrime measures, mutual legal assistance, combating human trafficking and organised wildlife crime as some of the mechanisms that ought to be employed. This is to further address the transnational nature of crime currently which, not only affects South Africa but the entire global community.

The Minister also highlighted measures undertaken in South Africa, in line with previous Crime Congress recommendations and declarations including strengthening of the Criminal Justice System (CJS), enhancement of trust and integrity in the CJS and modernisation of its Information and communications technology (ICT) in dealing with cybercrime.

It also includes tackling Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), as well as eradication of corruption.

The congress provides a forum for the exchange of views between States, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations and individual experts representing various professions and disciplines; the exchange of experiences in research, law and policy development; and the identification of emerging trends and issues in crime prevention and criminal justice.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia imposes emergency law to clamp down on COVID fake news

Malaysia on Thursday brought in a law to tackle fake news related to COVID-19 and the state of emergency imposed nationwide since January, with the threat of hefty fines and jail terms of up to six years. The ordinance, which takes effect o...

London murder case triggers fear about women's safety

Britains most senior police officer has sought to reassure women it is safe to walk the streets of London at night after one of her officers was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old woman. Sarah Everards disappear...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wo...

Two JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kandipora in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021