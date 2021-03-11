Left Menu

Two suspects to appear before court for illegally trading gold

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:13 IST
The two persons were red-flagged after the warrants of arrest were issued. Image Credit: ANI

Two suspects, aged between 25 and 38, are expected to appear before the Komatipoort Periodical Court today after they were intercepted at the Lebombo border with a warrant of arrest.

It is alleged that in November 2020, the pair, who were driving a truck crossing the border from Mozambique to South Africa, were stopped and searched. They were found to be in possession of a small plastic bag, with a yellow stone.

The case docket was registered at Komatipoort and referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Mpumalanga for investigation.

The pair were never arrested at the time, and the stone was sent to the laboratory to determine the type. The forensic report confirmed that the stone was gold, with an estimated value of R1 million.

The two persons were red-flagged after the warrants of arrest were issued.

Yesterday, the two suspects were arrested while trying to cross the border from Mozambique to South Africa.

Police say the investigation continues.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

