Cabinet approves draft papers on Land Administration, Land Tenure Reforms

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced on Thursday morning when she briefed the media on the outcomes of the previous day’s Cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST
“The proposed reforms provide a legal framework to initiate the process of transferring communal land to persons or communities whose tenure of land is legally insecure,” said Ntshavheni. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cabinet has approved the draft position papers on Land Administration and Land Tenure Reforms in Communal Areas for further consultations with relevant stakeholders.

"The proposed reforms provide a legal framework to initiate the process of transferring communal land to persons or communities whose tenure of land is legally insecure," said Ntshavheni.

Meanwhile, according to Cabinet, these reforms will also expand the communal asset base to empower communities to engage in cultural, social and economic activities of their choice.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

