Left Menu

'We're not racist', Prince William says after Meghan and Harry interview

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:19 IST
'We're not racist', Prince William says after Meghan and Harry interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI

Prince William said on Thursday that Britain's royal family was not racist after revelations by his brother's wife Meghan that a member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not yet talked to Harry, 36, since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago. "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.

Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family." Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped in his royal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca COVID shots for two weeks after blood clot reports

Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. The move...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Reinventing the Grammys Its not pandemicky, promises hostThe only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will no...

Karna Health Minister voices concern over rise in COVID-19 case in Maha; Asks people to follow protocol

Pointing to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring Maharashtra, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday appealed to the people to follow strictly COVID-19 protocol such as wearing face masks and social distancing.In ...

1st T20 Int'l: With World Cup in mind, India start search for perfect combination

A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be Indias main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021