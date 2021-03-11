Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:31 IST
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Image Credit: ANI

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television, and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of nominations in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas "Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier "Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé "Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch "Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone "Savage"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) "Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) "Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels) BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers

Chika Noah Cyrus

D Smoke Doja Cat

Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo "Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain On Me"Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles "Folklore" — Taylor Swift

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief "Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — Haim "Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle "Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow "The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé "Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town "Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

BEST MUSIC FILM "Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys

"Black Is King" — Beyoncé "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca COVID shots for two weeks after blood clot reports

Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. The move...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Reinventing the Grammys Its not pandemicky, promises hostThe only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will no...

Karna Health Minister voices concern over rise in COVID-19 case in Maha; Asks people to follow protocol

Pointing to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring Maharashtra, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday appealed to the people to follow strictly COVID-19 protocol such as wearing face masks and social distancing.In ...

1st T20 Int'l: With World Cup in mind, India start search for perfect combination

A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be Indias main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021