R350 social relief grant recipients to be paid: SA Post Office

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has confirmed that the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant recipients will be paid all monies owed to them.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Post Office said beneficiaries should also know that there is no deadline for them to collect their grant from its outlets.

"The funds that are waiting for them do not expire and they can collect it later if it suits them," said the SAPO.

The Post Office has introduced a system to reduce waiting times for beneficiaries who collect their R350 social relief of distress grant. The system said the Post Office will also make it easier for beneficiaries to comply with social distancing requirements.

"Each day of the week is reserved for different beneficiaries depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. Since 22 March is a public holiday, the days move one day forward after that."

The Post Office said it has introduced separate queues at its branches, to reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing.

"One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant while the other queue is for all other transactions. There are queue walkers who check ID numbers and to help customers to collect their grant on the correct day," said the SAPO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)