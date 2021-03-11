Left Menu

R350 social relief grant recipients to be paid: SA Post Office

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Post Office said beneficiaries should also know that there is no deadline for them to collect their grant from its outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:02 IST
R350 social relief grant recipients to be paid: SA Post Office
The Post Office said it has introduced separate queues at its branches, to reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has confirmed that the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant recipients will be paid all monies owed to them.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Post Office said beneficiaries should also know that there is no deadline for them to collect their grant from its outlets.

"The funds that are waiting for them do not expire and they can collect it later if it suits them," said the SAPO.

The Post Office has introduced a system to reduce waiting times for beneficiaries who collect their R350 social relief of distress grant. The system said the Post Office will also make it easier for beneficiaries to comply with social distancing requirements.

"Each day of the week is reserved for different beneficiaries depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. Since 22 March is a public holiday, the days move one day forward after that."

The Post Office said it has introduced separate queues at its branches, to reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing.

"One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant while the other queue is for all other transactions. There are queue walkers who check ID numbers and to help customers to collect their grant on the correct day," said the SAPO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca COVID shots for two weeks after blood clot reports

Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. The move...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Reinventing the Grammys Its not pandemicky, promises hostThe only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will no...

Karna Health Minister voices concern over rise in COVID-19 case in Maha; Asks people to follow protocol

Pointing to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring Maharashtra, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday appealed to the people to follow strictly COVID-19 protocol such as wearing face masks and social distancing.In ...

1st T20 Int'l: With World Cup in mind, India start search for perfect combination

A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be Indias main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021