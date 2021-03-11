Left Menu

Brazil inflation tops 5% for first time in over four years

The central bank's year-end target is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side. The monthly rate of inflation rose to 0.86%, IBGE said, the highest for any February since 2016 and higher than economists forecast for a 0.72% increase.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:51 IST
Brazil inflation tops 5% for first time in over four years
Representative image

Annual inflation in Brazil rose above 5% in February for the first time in more than four years, official figures showed on Thursday, above analysts' expectations and driven largely by a strong rise in transport costs. Coming less than a week before the central bank's next policy decision, the figures are likely to cement the consensus view that the first increase in Brazilian interest rates since 2015 is imminent.

The annual rate of consumer inflation in February was 5.20%, statistics agency IBGE said, above the 5.06% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the highest since January 2017, according to Refinitiv data. The central bank's year-end target is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.

The monthly rate of inflation rose to 0.86%, IBGE said, the highest for any February since 2016 and higher than economists forecast for a 0.72% increase. Eight of the nine categories surveyed by IBGE showed rising prices in February, with a 2.28% rise in transport costs accounting for almost half of the overall rise.

Within the transport segment, fuel prices rose more than 7% on the month, IBGE said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance governments rule in the last three years.The minister replying to a short duration dis...

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travellers

France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said in a statement that travellers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Britai...

Cricket-England favourites to win T20 World Cup in India, says Kohli

Rivals are wary of Englands strength and Eoin Morgans men are the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup this year, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday. The teams will clash on Friday in the first of a five-match Twenty20 series in...

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021