Ministry provides grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to deaf tennis player Jafreen Shaik

The Sports Ministry has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to deaf tennis player Jafreen Shaik from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS).

The grant was provided to help Shaik continue her training in her quest to win a gold at the next Summer Olympics, scheduled to be held in Brazil later this year.

Jaffrey, 23, was the recipient of a bronze medal at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in the mixed doubles event, where she partnered with Prithvi Shekhar.

That was India's maiden medal at the Deaflympics in tennis. She had also represented India at the 2013 Deaflympics.

Currently, Jafreen is residing in her maternal uncle's house on payment of nominal rent and is unable to make ends meet to continue her training.

According to a statement issued by the sports ministry, her father Zakeer Ahmed had to sell his only residential house in Bangalore and ornaments to bear her training expenses.

Jaffrey was training in China to participate in the Summer Deaflympics 2017. Before that, she had undergone training at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad from 2013 to 2017. She now intends to get a sponsorship to undergo her training at the PBI Academy in Bangalore ahead of the upcoming Deaflympics.

As per the Deendayal Upadhyaya fund, financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh is given to sportspersons for training, procurement of equipment, and participation in national and international sports events. Financial assistance is also given to the parents of sportspersons who are living in dire conditions. Sportspersons belonging to those disciplines whose federations are either de-recognized or whose recognition has been suspended by the government are also eligible for financial assistance under the scheme.

