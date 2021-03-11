Prahlad Singh Patel to lead Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram on 12 March

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the Padyatra (Freedom March)from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on 12th March 2021on the beginning of glorious 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' (India@75).

The padyatra will be flagged off by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Shri Patel will lead the first 75 Kilometer of Padyatra with 81 social workers from different states till 16th March at Nadiad, Gujarat. It was on 12th March 1930 that Gandhiji began the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram against the Salt Laws along with 81 padyatris.

During the Padyatra, the Culture Minister will stay overnight with the Padyatris at the place of night halt and the Padyatra will start from the same place the next day. Shri Patel will meet and interact with the local people at the place of night stay. Starting from Sabarmati on March 12, this march will continue till it reaches Nadiad on March 16. Similarly, a group of 81 youths from Gujarat will also start a padyatra from Sabarmati on March 12 and these padyatris will go upto to Dandi.

