Left Menu

National State of Disaster extended until 15 April

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measures contained in the regulations to save lives and preserve livelihoods within the context of the risk-adjusted strategy are required beyond 15 March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:41 IST
National State of Disaster extended until 15 April
Dlamini-Zuma in the statement said the public must sustain the commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as the government works to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measures contained in the regulations to save lives and preserve livelihoods within the context of the risk-adjusted strategy are required beyond 15 March 2021.

"The decision to extend the state of national disaster follows consultations and Cabinet approval. Consideration of the material conditions within the context of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy motivated a decision to endorse this further extension," it said.

The National State of Disaster is extended until 15 April 2021.

Dlamini-Zuma in the statement said the public must sustain the commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as the government works to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans.

The cabinet on Thursday also urged all to continue adhering to all COVID-19 health measures and restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...

Soccer-Germany departure timed to allow team to shine at Euro 2024-Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his departure after this summers European championship following 15 years in charge was timed to allow his successor to build an exciting team that could peak at the Euro 2024 tournament on home soil. Loew, w...

Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the countrys politicians were doing what they could to save it. France has spearheaded international efforts to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021