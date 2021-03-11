National State of Disaster extended until 15 April

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measures contained in the regulations to save lives and preserve livelihoods within the context of the risk-adjusted strategy are required beyond 15 March 2021.

Advertisement

"The decision to extend the state of national disaster follows consultations and Cabinet approval. Consideration of the material conditions within the context of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy motivated a decision to endorse this further extension," it said.

The National State of Disaster is extended until 15 April 2021.

Dlamini-Zuma in the statement said the public must sustain the commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as the government works to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans.

The cabinet on Thursday also urged all to continue adhering to all COVID-19 health measures and restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)