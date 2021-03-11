Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, four injured in chemical factory boiler blast in East Godavari

Two workers lost their lives and four others sustained severe injuries after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Thursday, police said. "The deceased have been identified as T Venkata Ramana (37) and K Subrahmanyam (31)," the police informed.

The injured, K Srinivasa Rao, N Simhadri Rao, K Satyasaibabu and R Raj Kumar, have been admitted to a nearby hospital. "The firefighter rushed to the spot after the information about the incident was received and doused off the fire," it said.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu along with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot. Kannababu assured all help to the families of the deceased and injured.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtam Reddy has ordered the Industries Department officials to file a detailed report on the mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)