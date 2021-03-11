Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, four injured in chemical factory boiler blast in East Godavari

Two workers lost their lives and four others sustained severe injuries after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Thursday, police said.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, four injured in chemical factory boiler blast in East Godavari
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu reaching the spot of the incident. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two workers lost their lives and four others sustained severe injuries after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Thursday, police said. "The deceased have been identified as T Venkata Ramana (37) and K Subrahmanyam (31)," the police informed.

The injured, K Srinivasa Rao, N Simhadri Rao, K Satyasaibabu and R Raj Kumar, have been admitted to a nearby hospital. "The firefighter rushed to the spot after the information about the incident was received and doused off the fire," it said.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu along with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot. Kannababu assured all help to the families of the deceased and injured.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtam Reddy has ordered the Industries Department officials to file a detailed report on the mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021