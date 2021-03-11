Andhra Pradesh reports 174 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,91,178 including 8,82,841 recoveries and 7,179 deaths.

The total count of active cases in the state stands at 1,158. India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Thursday morning.

The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 1,58,189. (ANI)

