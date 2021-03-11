Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 174 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 174 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,91,178 including 8,82,841 recoveries and 7,179 deaths.

The total count of active cases in the state stands at 1,158. India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Thursday morning.

The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 1,58,189. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Ramos defends referees and VAR

Spains referees found an unlikely ally in the form of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who said on Thursday that players should show an understanding about the difficulties of the officials job. Ramoss comments came after Atletico Madrid w...

Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs

In the wake of the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt, the Election Commission has asked the state administration to be more cautious while planning for security arrangements for high-profile VVIPs when they...

Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to devote to Shiva-Shakti Sworupa a combined form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti Pashupatinath, I ...

Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

A lion had a vasectomy on Thursday after his Dutch keepers decided he had sired enough cubs. Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers Zoo in Arnhem said.Veterinarian Henk Luten said it was the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021