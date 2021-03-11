Left Menu

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:01 IST
Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of 'Mahashivaratri' dedicated to the holy worship of Lord Bholenath. By the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev, there should be happiness, prosperity, peace and harmony in the lives of all beings," Adityanath said in a tweet.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees took the holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, amid a tight security ring thrown around the area for the 'Shahi Snan'. Mahashivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru prosecutor charges presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering

A Peruvian prosecutor on Thursday charged presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering following a two-year investigation, potentially complicating her candidacy in the home stretch ahead of the April 11 election.Prosecutor Jos...

Meghalaya opp to table privilege motion against CM

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya Thursday said it will table a privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for allegedly misleading the House on the power purchase agreement signed with NTPC in 2007.Leader of Opposition Muku...

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly 40 billion, the Wall Street Journal report...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021