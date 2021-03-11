Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of 'Mahashivaratri' dedicated to the holy worship of Lord Bholenath. By the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev, there should be happiness, prosperity, peace and harmony in the lives of all beings," Adityanath said in a tweet.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees took the holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, amid a tight security ring thrown around the area for the 'Shahi Snan'. Mahashivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

